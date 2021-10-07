They are not even hiding it anymore. The agenda is in plain sight and it revolves around this “vaccine.” They didn’t even need a real pandemic, just to tell people there was one and the blind belief that the master would never lie to their slaves is keeping this hoax alive.

One so-called “expert,” says that COVID and its variants will only continue to thrive and mutate until the entire world is vaccinated. Some expert considering the ruling class has already admitted you can still get and transmit COVID-19 even if you’ve been vaccinated three times against it. So exactly how is the vaccine the solution? It isn’t. Not to COVID anyway. The solution to COVID is easy. Turn off the TV and live free.

Moderna Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel said the vaccine could quite literally end the pandemic by the middle of next year if everyone got vaccinated. Interesting that the people making the most money off injecting everyone on earth are pushing the vaccine the hardest other than the masters who need the slaves to take it. “If you look at the industry-wide expansion of production capacities over the past six months, enough doses should be available by the middle of next year so that everyone on this earth can be vaccinated. Boosters should also be possible to the extent required,” he told the Neue Zuercher Zeitung newspaper.

Dr. Vidya Mony, the pediatric infectious diseases specialist at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, California said it’s hard to say what could happen next, but the virus sticking around is likely. She added the United States may have ended their restrictions too soon, aiding in the latest wave of COVID despite knowledge of the Delta Variant in India, according to a report by Desert News.

“I think at this point, it’s hard to predict anything,” Mony said. “By definition, this is an infectious disease that is spread worldwide,” Mony said. “Unless we are able to vaccinate the entire world, it is quite possible that we will continue to have variants and continue to have transmission.”

But these same propagandists already told us the Mu variant has now been eradicated and not everyone on the planet has been vaccinated. The shit these psychopaths continue to expect us to believe gets more asinine and ridiculous as time goes on.

The “Mu Variant” Is Magically Eradicated!

We were told a long time ago that this was about the “vaccine.” It sure looks like their agenda will fail without close to a 100% “vaccination” rate worldwide.

Ruling Class: The Scamdemic Won’t End Until The WHOLE WORLD Is Vaccinated

So what’s really going on? Totalitarian takeover for sure. The illusion of freedom shattering all over. We know that this vaccine is a part of the plan. But what we don’t know is what role these shots will play. All anyone has is speculation until they make it known. Stay alert and know what’s going on. It’s all we can do right now.

