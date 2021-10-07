https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/07/this-is-what-democrats-want-sen-ron-johnson-shares-alarming-border-numbers-from-the-dhs/
Yesterday Fox News’ Bill Melugin shared some info from a new Quinnipiac poll on President Biden’s job performance. Biden’s underwater in every category, but his highest disapproval comes on the subject of the border:
In new Quinnipiac poll, President Biden’s approval rating drops to 38%, the lowest of his presidency, and his lowest marks come at the border.
23% approve of Biden’s handling of the border.
67% disapprove.
25% approve of Biden’s handling of immigration issues.
67% disapprove.
Biden has awful numbers for good reason, and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson shared some reasons why:
500,000 dispersed and 400,000 known got aways in the first 9 months.
Annualized that is 1.2 million. This is more than the population in 9 states. @POTUS when will you start admitting this is a crisis? pic.twitter.com/n4sAYCTLw6
The fact that it’s being done intentionally makes it even more maddening.
