Yesterday Fox News’ Bill Melugin shared some info from a new Quinnipiac poll on President Biden’s job performance. Biden’s underwater in every category, but his highest disapproval comes on the subject of the border:

In new Quinnipiac poll, President Biden’s approval rating drops to 38%, the lowest of his presidency, and his lowest marks come at the border. 23% approve of Biden’s handling of the border.

67% disapprove. 25% approve of Biden’s handling of immigration issues.

67% disapprove. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 7, 2021

Biden has awful numbers for good reason, and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson shared some reasons why:

500,000 dispersed and 400,000 known got aways in the first 9 months.

Annualized that is 1.2 million. This is more than the population in 9 states. @POTUS when will you start admitting this is a crisis? pic.twitter.com/n4sAYCTLw6 — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) October 7, 2021

The fact that it’s being done intentionally makes it even more maddening.

@POTUS created this mess. It is a policy driven humanitarian crisis. https://t.co/TEN8IV02p7 — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) October 7, 2021

For Biden this is NOT a Crisis, it’s The Plan. https://t.co/aoOhpEJnAB — Katherine L. Russell (@ClarityInView) October 7, 2021

Biden is allowing our country to be invaded. https://t.co/6l5BsbpDz0 — David Ard (@ArdDavid) October 7, 2021

But “no mean tweets” or something.

