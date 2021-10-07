https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/07/tom-elliott-spots-cnn-finding-new-and-scarier-ways-to-present-the-same-covid-data/

Yesterday CNN reported that the Biden administration is going to be trying a “new marketing tactic” in order to convince more people to get vaccinated. The “new tactic” expected from the government? Peddling fear:

With vaccination rates only inching forward slowly, the federal government is trying a new marketing tactic: fear. https://t.co/Jvsq5dUPf3 — CNN (@CNN) October 6, 2021

Today Grabien News founder Tom Elliott spotted CNN doing their part to help the government ramp up the fear:

It’s someone’s job at CNN to try coming up w/ scarier ways to present the same Covid data pic.twitter.com/NXIoUcqH88 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 7, 2021

CNN just out there doing CNN things.

Trying to hold on to power through fear pic.twitter.com/Z7vHG4f7Og — Toby Metcalf (@Toby_Metcalf) October 7, 2021

What’s scary is that headshot of Janet Yellin in the bottom right of the screen… — MB (@MattBush72) October 7, 2021

The “doctor” is the only scary thing. Dude looks like he hasn’t been outside in years. — Dan Ransick (@dransick1) October 7, 2021

When this ends, in the years to come, the people who said this stuff and went along with it will be remembered for all the damage they caused due to their own irrational fear. Public Health is really damaged and may not be able to be recovered. https://t.co/RWuwMMmwlM — Rusty Kuhl 😃 (@HumphreyPT) October 7, 2021

Completely politicizing “science” hasn’t done anybody any favors, not counting those who are profiting from the politicization of science.

