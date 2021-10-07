https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/07/tom-elliott-spots-cnn-finding-new-and-scarier-ways-to-present-the-same-covid-data/

Yesterday CNN reported that the Biden administration is going to be trying a “new marketing tactic” in order to convince more people to get vaccinated. The “new tactic” expected from the government? Peddling fear:

Today Grabien News founder Tom Elliott spotted CNN doing their part to help the government ramp up the fear:

CNN just out there doing CNN things.

Completely politicizing “science” hasn’t done anybody any favors, not counting those who are profiting from the politicization of science.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...