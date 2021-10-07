https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-adviser-offers-theory-on-why-biden-uses-fake-white-house-set

Social media users ridiculed President Joe Biden on Wednesday after he once again used a fake White House set, this time featuring a digital monitor displaying the Rose Garden with flowers in full bloom.

“The reason Biden uses this bizarre virtual set for televised meetings — and not an actual room like East Room, Cabinet, Oval, Roosevelt, Sit Room, etc. — is because it allows him to read a script directly from a face-on monitor (& w/out teleprompter glass that can be seen on camera),” Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, wrote on Twitter.

The reason Biden uses this bizarre virtual set for televised meetings—and not an actual room like East Room, Cabinet, Oval, Roosevelt, Sit Room, etc.—is because it allows him to read a script directly from a face-on monitor (& w/out teleprompter glass that can be seen on camera). https://t.co/Uc4Ly9kL7T — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 6, 2021

The set was constructed across from the White House in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. The set looks a bit like the Oval Office, with big windows along a white wall. Biden uses the set for video conferences and other events that are broadcast online.

Biden used the same set when he received a booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

Just as last time Biden used the set, the move drew scorn on social media.

“Truman Show Presidency,” tweeted Human Events Senior Editor Jack Posobiec.

“Do they not allow him in the actual White House,” New Hampshire journalist Kimberly Morin asked.

“Is that a common thing,” Fox 19 anchor Tricia Macke asked. “I saw pics of the set when he got the booster shot. I actually didn’t believe it was real.”

Is that a common thing? I saw pics of the set when he got the booster shot. I actually didn’t believe it was real. — Tricia Macke (@FOX19Tricia) October 6, 2021

“Why does Joe Biden feel the need to use a Fake White House set across the street from the actual White House,” conservative commentator and podcast host Benny Johnson asked.

Why does Joe Biden feel the need to use a Fake White House set across the street from the actual White House? pic.twitter.com/5p7TLwoPmw — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 6, 2021

“Why did the White House build a literal game show set complete with fake windows for Joe Biden,” asked Abigail Marone, press secretary for Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley. “So weird.”

Why did the White House build a literal game show set complete with fake windows for Joe Biden??? So weird. pic.twitter.com/9Ud42AbEqQ — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 6, 2021

After Biden took the booster shot using the set, fact-checking website PolitiFact wrote a piece to fact check the claim that the White House “created a fake set for (President Joe) Biden to get his booster shot. The entire Biden presidency is one giant charade.”

“No, White House didn’t create fake set just for Joe Biden’s booster shot,” said the site.

The piece cited several social media posts before saying “Our research uncovered no evidence that the White House intended to mislead anyone by using the windows-and-white-columns background. The backdrop had already been used in one official event five days before Biden received his booster shot”:

The booster shot was held in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is part of the White House complex but separate from the White House itself. The auditorium is used often for White House media events. Since early this summer, it has hosted Biden’s remarks on the June jobs report, a bill signing, a meeting on Western wildfires, and Vice President Kamala Harris’ remarks on broadband. It’s bigger than the White House press room where the press secretary’s daily briefings are held, so it’s better suited to some events. Raw footage of the booster shot event uploaded by NBC News shows Biden making remarks on vaccinations at a lectern in the auditorium, then walking across the stage to a chair where he received the vaccination. Behind him was a backdrop featuring white walls and columns, along with “windows” seemingly looking out toward the White House itself. After the event, Biden took a few questions.

