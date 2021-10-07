https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-blasts-biden-allowing-privileged-documents-be-turned-over?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The White House on Friday blocked a legal attempt by the Trump administration to prevent certain documents from being sent to the House Select Committee on Jan. 6.

Trump responded to the Biden administration’s decision in a statement, saying that this sets a dangerous precedent for future congressional committees to overcome executive privilege.

“This will put the current White House in a terrible position when the inevitable request for information comes concerning the massive corruption by Hunter Biden, and the already well-documented crimes committed by the Biden family,” Trump said in the statement.

“With our country collapsing, with our Military disgraced, with our borders nonexistent, when will the American people have had enough.” He concluded.

Trump’s statement comes as the House committee investigating the Capitol breach on Jan. 6 requested documents from the White House concerning the event.

According to USA Today, this sets up a potential legal battle to decide whether the privileged documents eventually get released.

