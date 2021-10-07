https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/10/07/tucker-reports-that-bidens-ag-garland-is-making-his-family-rich-by-calling-parents-domestic-terrorists-1145201/

Attorney General Merrick Garland’s daughter is reportedly married to the co-founder of an education company that promotes the sort of racial essentialist dogma that parents have been vociferously protesting against at school board hearings throughout the nation.

This suggests that “Garland’s family is getting rich from” the very “thing that parents are complaining about,” which, according to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, may just explain the AG’s newfound interest in going after dissenting parents.

In a segment late Wednesday on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Carlson examined both Garland’s conflict of interest and his new war on parents.

“Merrick Garland’s daughter is married to a man who is the co-founder of an ‘education service company’ called Panorama Education, which, you will not be surprised to learn, provides materials on critical race theory to school districts – including dismantling ‘unconscious bias and systemic racism in schools,’” Carlson reported.

Merrick Garland has declared a war on parents. His daughter is married to the cofounder of @PanoramaEd which is under fire for its multimillion contracts with school boards. At @DefendingEd, parents sent us tips. We raised the alarm. Now Garland is trying to silence parents. pic.twitter.com/BKtlyQFPM6 — Asra Q. Nomani “Domestic Terrorist” (@AsraNomani) October 5, 2021

He wasn’t wrong. Panorama Education’s website contains a multitude of articles about so-called “unconscious bias,” “systemic racism,” “privilege,” “equity,” “anti-racism,” and other concepts all linked with the racial essentialism of critical race theory.

“We commit to dismantling systemic racism, we commit to embodying and spreading anti-racist practices, and we commit to building systems of opportunity and possibility for students of color,” a note from the company’s CEO, Aaron Feuer, reads.

The discovery of Garland’s connection to Panorama Education comes only days after he declared war on the throngs of parents nationwide who’ve been protesting not only the teaching of racial essentialist dogma but also radical transgender ideology and mask mandates.

The administration has, for its part, claimed that it’s only going after parents involved “in harassment, intimidation and threats of violence,” but even congressional Republicans have raised doubts. The National School Boards Association also pushed back, denying claims that it had reached out to the Biden administration to label protesting parents as domestic terrorists.

According to Carlson, the connection between Garland and Panorama Education is a big problem.

“All of this raises serious ethical issues. The DOJ’s rules require employees to seek official guidance before ‘participating in any matter in which his or her impartiality could be questioned.’ That includes situations in which matters can ‘Affect the financial interests’ of a ‘relative with whom a [DOJ] employee has a close relationship,’” he said.

“That would probably include your daughter, Merrick Garland. Did you do that? You can be assured that no one at the DOJ’s National Security Division is investigating that question tonight. Instead, they’re promising to go after people … and designate them domestic terrorists,” he added.

Listen:

(Source: Fox News)

This segment was part of a much lengthier 16-minute monologue that addressed the wider issue, which critics have said is that Garland is weaponizing the Department of Justice against ideological opponents of the Democrat Party.

“The Biden administration is trying to tell school board members, using the Department of Justice, that they are in physical danger from parents, and those parents are national security threats,” Carlson said.

“Once again, nothing like this has ever happened in this country. It is an utter perversion of the mission and the power of the United States Department of Justice. It is almost impossible to overstate how sinister and crazy this is,” he added.

Even mainstream conservatives like Rod Dreher, who’s in good enough standing with the left that he’s previously published columns at The New York Times — are troubled.

In his latest column, he asked why Garland appears to believe “local law enforcement [isn’t] capable of handling” alleged intimidation and threats. He went on to suggest that the AG is trying to sic the feds on parents just like the FBI was once sicced on the KKK.

Meanwhile over at National Review, the veritable origin of the “Never Trump” movement, the editors slammed Garland’s “appalling crackdown on parents,” claiming it’s “a crass intimidation tactic of its own on the part of a politicized Justice Department.”

When Rod Dreher, Tucker Carlson, and the editors at National Review all agree on something, that speaks volumes, no?

Watch the first half of Carlson’s full monologue below:

Continuing his monologue, the Fox News host targeted the media next for eagerly supporting Garland’s order.

“So, the federal government has designated American parents who are unhappy with the education their children are receiving as domestic terrorists, and the media are defending it. This is so shameful, it’s hard to describe. The whole point of a free press is to protect the weak from the strong,” he said.

“But as usual, and more flagrantly every day, our media does exactly the opposite. They slobber over billionaires, they defend the powerful, they call you a bigot if you challenge George Soros, and on the other hand, they clap like seals as working-class people go to jail for thought crimes,” he added.

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Glenn Greenwald has frequently noted the same point about America’s “authoritarian” media.

The traditional role of journalists has been to lead defense of free expression, free speech and especially a free press, while fighting against censorship: for obvious reasons. In the US, it’s the reverse: journalists are so authoritarian that they are pro-censorship activists. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 23, 2021

Carlson continued by playing a clip of an MSNBC anchor (who’s reportedly the daughter of a sitting Democrat senator) herself playing a clip of parents allegedly acting “out of control” (her words) at school board hearings.

Yet the clips showed mothers simply speaking — albeit emotionally — at school board hearings about their opposition to the boards’ policies. This stunned the Fox News host.

“So mothers stand up before a school board, which is their constitutional right, in fact, their duty as parents, to say they believe, based on a lot of scientific evidence, that their children are being hurt by a policy that makes no sense,” he said.

“Imagine looking at that tape, and blaming the moms. And suggesting their behavior is ‘scary,’ and they’re terrorists and the FBI should show up at their house and hassle them, like they’re Al Qaeda or ISIS-K, assuming that even exists,” he added.

Watch the second half of the full monologue below:

