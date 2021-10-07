https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/twin-brothers-gang-members-portland-arrested-illegally-buying-firearms/

KOIN6 reports:

Twin brothers from Gresham are facing federal charges after illegally buying dozens of firearms, many of which have been linked to shootings across the Portland area, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon said.

In May, federal investigators began their probe into multiple shootings reported by the Gresham Police Department and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Local authorities said the shootings involved Edward Charles Green and Thomas Edward Green III — 23-year-old twin brothers living in Gresham. The brothers claim to be members of the Unthank Park Hustlers, which is a Portland sub-set of the Bloods, according to court documents. Around the same time, federal agents learned about multiple illegal gun purchases allegedly made by the Green brothers…

…Thomas Green III was arrested on Sept. 29 at an apartment where authorities said they found two semi-automatic guns, 16 empty gun boxes and ammunition. He appeared in federal court later that day and was released to home confinement.

Edward Green was arrested on Oct. 6 at his father’s home in Northeast Portland. He appeared in federal court the same day and remained in custody.

Both brothers have been charged by criminal complaint with falsifying information in connection with the acquisition of a firearm and making false statements in a federal firearms licensee record.