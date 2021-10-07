https://justthenews.com/nation/economy/us-economy-added-194000-jobs-september-far-below-expectations?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Labor Department said Friday the U.S. economy created 194,000 more jobs in September, below the projections of about 500,000.

Analysts say the underwhelming number reflects rising inflation and the pandemic’s continuing drag on the economy.

The department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics release of the September report marked the second-straight month in which the U.S. economy added fewer than expected non-farm payroll jobs, according to CNN.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.8%, compared to 5.2% in August.

