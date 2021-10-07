https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/07/unmasked-mom-and-her-unmasked-immunocompromised-daughter-tell-an-unmasked-cbs-news-journo-that-gov-ron-desantis-should-allow-mask-mandates-in-schools/

SHOT. . .

CBS News did this story on an immunocompromised Florida nine-year-old who is part of a lawsuit demanding Gov. Ron DeSantis reverse his order preventing school districts for mandating masks:

CHASER. . .

Shouldn’t the immunocompromised child who isn’t vaccinated be wearing a mask while sitting inches away from the journo whose job has him meeting and interacting with people every day?

It’s awful that she can’t be in school and all, but why would any parent think, at this point in the pandemic, that masks are a magic solution?

She thinks a mask is necessary for school but the width of a picnic table counts as social distancing? That’s not how any of this works:

And what’s happening to this family isn’t anything new:

This is a good question. Depending on her condition, even being vaccinated might not be safe enough for her to be in class:

Yep:

***

