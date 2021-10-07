https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/07/unmasked-mom-and-her-unmasked-immunocompromised-daughter-tell-an-unmasked-cbs-news-journo-that-gov-ron-desantis-should-allow-mask-mandates-in-schools/

SHOT. . .

CBS News did this story on an immunocompromised Florida nine-year-old who is part of a lawsuit demanding Gov. Ron DeSantis reverse his order preventing school districts for mandating masks:

This nine-year-old can’t return to school — she’s immunocompromised, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has blocked masked mandates. “Schools should be safe for all of the population, not just the people that believe in the governor at the time,” her mother told @OmarVillafranca. pic.twitter.com/5HtCtdN5mm — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) October 7, 2021

CHASER. . .

Shouldn’t the immunocompromised child who isn’t vaccinated be wearing a mask while sitting inches away from the journo whose job has him meeting and interacting with people every day?

none of them are wearing masks in this video. https://t.co/KiGfAcvjFu — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) October 7, 2021

It’s awful that she can’t be in school and all, but why would any parent think, at this point in the pandemic, that masks are a magic solution?

Yeah, this story does’t make sense. If she’s immune-compromised, masks will help, yes, but won’t make it fool-proof (most kids have them barely on their face, and certainly not 100% of the time) — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) October 7, 2021

She thinks a mask is necessary for school but the width of a picnic table counts as social distancing? That’s not how any of this works:

And what’s happening to this family isn’t anything new:

When my nephew was on chemo and for quite a while after his bone marrow transplant, he did virtual school because it was just too dangerous for him in the classroom. Immunologically-fragile kids are not a new thing — we’ve generally not demanded huge impositions on their behalf. — Amy (@AmyA1A) October 7, 2021

This is a good question. Depending on her condition, even being vaccinated might not be safe enough for her to be in class:

Let’s pretend there was and is NO COVID virus. Would this immunocompromised child still be at risk catching other types of viruses at a public school? — Jack Bowers (@jbowers10) October 7, 2021

Yep:

What did they do with her in 2019? When there were no masks & the flu, RSV, whooping cough (my son caught it even with Vax) and other oogly booglies out there. She can wear at PAP system at school. I am sorry this happening to her but it is better for classmates to be unmasked — Brother Lud (@BrotherLud) October 7, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

