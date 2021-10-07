https://justthenews.com/world/middle-east/us-delegation-meet-taliban-doha-qatar?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A group of U.S. officials is scheduled to meet with a delegation from the Taliban this weekend, in Doha, Qatar.

According to The Hill, this is the first face-to-face meeting with Taliban leaders since the U.S. withdrawal back in August.

The State Department hasn’t released an official itinerary for the trip, or an agenda of items to be discussed. However, CNN notes that some of the topics to be discussed are “the continued safe passage out of Afghanistan of US and other foreign nationals.”

According to State Department press secretary Nedd Price, so far U.S. officials in tandem with the Taliban, have evacuated 105 American Citizens and 95 visa recipients. The bulk of evacuations have occurred from private organizations.

The meeting comes at a time when the Taliban is trying to earn legitimacy on the world stage.

However, a State Department official told Reuters that any such legitimacy is predicated on the way the Taliban governs its people.

