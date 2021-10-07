https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-police-officer-yanks-partner-to-safety

Video captured the stunning moment that a police officer likely saved his partner’s life by shoving her out of the way of an out-of-control vehicle

What are the details?

One police officer is a hero after he forced his partner out of the way of an oncoming car as it careened into a patrol SUV parked on the side of a highway in Gate City, Virginia.

According to Fox News, Officers Matthew Stewart and Jessica McGraw were investigating a fender bender on the side of the road when a second crash took place.

The officers were standing next to McGraw’s patrol vehicle when a white car traveling at a high rate of speed lost control, crossed the media, and struck the patrol car.

Dashcam video showed the moment that a quick-thinking Stewart saw the oncoming vehicle and quickly reacted, grabbing McGraw and yanking her out of the path of the white vehicle, which struck the patrol car and sent it spinning.

In a news release, Gate City Police Chief Justin Miller said that the brave officer saved two lives that day.

“It is my belief the quick actions of Officer Stewart not only saved himself from serious bodily injury or death but also that of Officer McGraw,” Miller said of the harrowing incident. “The only minor injury reported was from Officer Stewart who stated his leg ‘went numb like I had a bad charley horse.’ Upon review of the dash camera footage it appears the brush guard of Officer McGraw’s patrol vehicle brushed against Officer Stewart’s leg as he pushed McGraw out of the way.”

Both police officers were otherwise unhurt during the incident and are expected to return to duty.

The Virginia State Police determined that the driver of the white vehicle, who remains unnamed at the time of this reporting, was at fault for the accident and issued a citation for failure to maintain control of their vehicle.

