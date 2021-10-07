https://www.oann.com/futures-bounce-on-easing-debt-ceiling-inflation-worries/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=futures-bounce-on-easing-debt-ceiling-inflation-worries



A specialist trader works inside a booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid A specialist trader works inside a booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

October 7, 2021

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Thursday after a temporary truce in the debt-ceiling standoff in Congress relieved concerns of a possible government debt default, while a dip in oil prices eased worries of higher inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92.73 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 34,509.72. The S&P 500 opened higher by 20.18 points, or 0.46%, at 4,383.73, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 129.89 points, or 0.90%, to 14,631.80 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

