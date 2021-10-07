https://beckernews.com/watch-joe-manchin-gets-up-and-leaves-in-middle-of-schumers-victory-lap-on-debt-ceiling-hike-42438/

Senator Joe Manchin (D? – WV) got up and left in the middle of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s victory lap on the agreement to raise the debt ceiling until December. Watch:

Manchin was not digging Schumer’s victory lap. Gets up and leaves. pic.twitter.com/Yd3z4zUC11 — SCUBA MIKE🤿 (@mescubamike) October 8, 2021

“Leader McConnell and Senate Republicans insisted they wanted a solution to the debt ceiling, but the Democrats must raise it alone by going through a drawn-out, convoluted, risky reconciliation process,” Schumer said while Manchin held his head in his hands.

“That was simply unacceptable to my caucus,” Schumer continued. “And yesterday, Senate Republicans finally realized their obstruction was not going to work.”

“I thank, very much thank, my Democratic colleagues, for showing our unity in solving this Republican-manufactured crisis,” he added.

“Despite immense opposition from Leader McConnell and members of his conference, our caucus held together and we pulled our country back from the cliff’s edge that Republicans tried to push us over,” he continued.

“This is a temporary but necessary and important fix,” Schumer said, as Manchin shook his head and mouthed some indecipherable words to someone in the room.

“I appreciate that at the end of the day we were able to raise the debt limit without a convoluted and unncessary reconciliation process that until today the Republican leader claimed was the only way to address the debt ceiling…” Schumer remarked as Manchin stood up and left.

The Senate voted to extend the nation’s debt limit through early December on Thursday night. The House now has to approve the extension before it is sent to President Joe Biden for his signature.

After the Senate hearing, Manchin talked about the impending December debt-limit hike decision:

Manchin says he’ll not support carve-out of filibuster rules to raise debt ceiling in Dec. Says he has a “difference” with his party on using reconciliation. Says two sides need to cut a deal. “The filibuster is the only thread we have in America to keep democracy alive and well” pic.twitter.com/o3i5xEgtk3 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 8, 2021

“The filibuster is the only thread we have in America to keep democracy alive and well,” Manchin said.

Senator Joe Manchin and Senator Kyrsten Sinema have been the two Democrats willing to stand up to their party and attempt to restore some fiscal sanity. The harassment of Kyrsten Sinema, as well as the displeased behavior of Joe Manchin, will only fan the flames about whether one or both of the senators might consider abandoning the Democratic Party altogether.

