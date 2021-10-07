https://hannity.com/media-room/watch-psaki-defends-move-by-administration-to-probe-some-anti-crt-parents-as-domestic-terrorists/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=watch-psaki-defends-move-by-administration-to-probe-some-anti-crt-parents-as-domestic-terrorists

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was grilled by one reporter Wednesday after the Dept. of Justice instructed the FBI to probe American parents protesting at school board meetings as potential “domestic terrorists.”

“A week ago, the National School Boards Association wrote to the President to say that their teachers feel like some parents protesting recently could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism. The Attorney General put the FBI on the case,” began one reporter.

“Does the administration agree that parents upset about their kids’ curriculums could be domestic terrorists?” asked the journalist.

“These were threats against public servants! Threats against members of the school board,” deflected Psaki.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy ripped his Democratic Colleagues after some legislators urged the Department of Justice to investigate parents opposed to ‘Critical Race Theory’ in public schools; saying the entire effort is a move to “silence” the opposition.

“President Biden’s latest decision is part of a disturbing trend in the Democrat Party to silence parents,” McCarthy said on Twitter Tuesday. “We should encourage family participation in our schools, not baselessly attack opposing views because leftist groups want control over curriculums.”

“Parents have a fundamental right to be lawfully involved in their children’s education,” McCarthy said. “We should encourage family participation in our school systems, not baselessly attack opposing views because some liberal education officials and special interest groups see it as a threat to the power they want to have over what children learn in America’s classrooms.”

President Biden’s latest decision is part of a disturbing trend in the Democrat Party to silence parents. We should encourage family participation in our schools, not baselessly attack opposing views because leftist groups want control over curriculums.https://t.co/mxmLXrXNzA — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) October 5, 2021

Watch Psaki’s comments above.

PRESS SEC GOES SILENT: Psaki Dodges When Asked If Biden Will Host First Solo Press Briefing posted by Hannity Staff – 3.02.21 White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki continued to deflect questions surrounding Joe Biden Monday; refusing to answer when asked if the President plans to hold his first solo press briefing anytime soon. “Can you update us on his first press conference?” asked one reporter. “Ummm, not yet! But we will definitely have one. We’ll schedule it, and you’ll be the first to know!” deflected Psaki. .@PressSec‘s response to question on when we will see @JoeBiden‘s first solo press conference is… something. pic.twitter.com/cDqdbJTbMW — The First (@TheFirstonTV) March 1, 2021 Watch the Press Secretary’s comments above. SPIN BEGIN: Jen Psaki Dodges When Grilled Over Kamala’s ‘Abusive’ Work Environment posted by Hannity Staff – 7.05.21 White House Press Secretary deflected recent criticism of Kamala Harris’ “work environment” after a report from Politico claimed employees feel as if they are treated “like s**t.” “Is the White House concerned that some vice presidential staffers reportedly feel like they work in a quote ‘abusive environment?’” Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked. “Well I would first note that I try not to speak to or engage on anonymous reports or anonymous sources,” Psaki said. “I will say that the vice president is an incredibly important partner to the president of the United States.” Jen Psaki Responds To Accusations Of VP Harris Running ‘Abusive’ Work Environment https://t.co/8ePwSVru1G — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 2, 2021 “She has a challenging job, a hard job, and she has a great supportive team of people around her,” she added. “Other than that, I’m not going have any more comments on those reports.” Read the full report at the Daily Caller.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

