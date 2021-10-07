https://hannity.com/media-room/watch-white-house-abruptly-cuts-live-feed-of-bidens-meeting-on-the-debt-limit/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=watch-white-house-abruptly-cuts-live-feed-of-bidens-meeting-on-the-debt-limit

BIDEN in MISSOURI: ‘We Cannot Get Re-Elected… Excuse Me… We Can Only Re-Elect Donald Trump’

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.09.20

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign over the weekend in Missouri; telling a crowd of confused supporters he “cannot get re-elected” but can “only re-elect Donald Trump.”

“Turn this primary from a campaign that’s about negative attacks into one about moving forward. Because we cannot get re-elected… Cannot win this re-election… Excuse me… we can only re-elect Donald Trump,” Biden told the bewildered audience.

I finally agree with Crazy Uncle Joe – “We Cannot Win This Re-Election; We Can Only Re-Elect @realDonaldTrump ” pic.twitter.com/clg22wrLoa — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 8, 2020

Fox News host Sean Hannity called out his network colleague on social media over the weekend over his coverage of Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden; saying a candidate’s “mental toughness” to hold office is “critical” during the 2020 election.

“I always criticize liberal commentators for saying things like ‘President Trump is mentally ill’ and ‘President Trump has psychosis and he’s narcissistic and all that,’ so I do think it was unfortunate that some commentators on Super Tuesday — Brit Hume, Marc Thiessen, people I respect — said Joe Biden is senile or getting there,” said ‘Media Buzz’ host Howie Kurtz.

“Certainly he’s forgetful with his memory lapses and you can question his performance,” he added.

“Howie you host a ‘media’ show. Please feel free to report on any of the topics I just mentioned : Quid pro quo Joe Ukraine shake down, media mob ignoring zero experience Hunter, media ignoring Joe’s gaffes, etc. No charge for the ideas,” fired-back Hannity on social media.

.. When someone repeatedly forgets what day it is, what state they are in, seems to be regularly confused, that needs to be discussed as part of a normal vetting process… https://t.co/ZDVVcP1YhQ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 8, 2020

…”We are endowed by the thing, you know the thing”? That thing Howie is God the creator of EVERYTHING. Are you saying Howie that all of these “moments” are not at all alarming to you?? Thanks, but no thanks for the for lectures. https://t.co/ZDVVcP1YhQ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 8, 2020

The media mob ignores 1-Quid Pro Quo Joe Ukraine shake down with taxpayer $$ 2-The media mob ignores zero experience Hunter and millions he made with Burisma, China and other countries. 3- The media mob Ignores Joe’s alarming almost daily Gaffes like “it’s” not happening…. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 8, 2020

4- The media mob Ignores the failed Obama Biden foreign policy (Iran) and they ignore their failed economic policies—an unmitigated disaster for the country… — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 8, 2020

.. 5- The media mob ignores that millions of Americans lost their Drs, health plans and EVERYONE is paying a lot more for healthcare.

.. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 8, 2020

.. 6- The media mob Ignores Obama and Bidens H1N1 swine flu failures. #FakeNewsMediaMob#RadicalDemocraticSocialistStateTV — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 8, 2020

Howie you host a “media” show. Please feel free to report on any of the topics I just mentioned : Quid pro quo Joe Ukraine shake down, media mob ignoring zero experience Hunter, media ignoring Joe’s gaffes, etc. No charge for the ideas. #TeamFoxNews

.@HowardKurtz — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 8, 2020

“Howie, being the President of the United States of America is the Hardest job in the world. Whether any candidate has the physical strength, the stamina, the focus and mental toughness needed to do this job is critical,” he added.

