https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/50-leftist-freaks-arrested-outside-white-house-dancing-their-way-to-jail/

Posted by Kane on October 8, 2021 12:15 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Leftist group of 50 Communists were arrested in front of the White House today demanding that a pathway to citizenship for illegal invaders be included in Senate spending bill. U.S. Park Police arrested the agitators without handcuffs, enabling the Valedictorians to dance as they were led away.



You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...