About 50 activists were arrested in front of the White House today demanding pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants be included in spending bill.
Parks Police arrested the protesters without handcuffing them, which enabled them to dance and speak out in the process. pic.twitter.com/5SQuiSORkY
— Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) October 7, 2021
