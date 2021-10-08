https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/6-states-are-pushing-non-citizen-voting/

Maryland California Illinois Vermont New York and Massachusetts

SOURCE — DAILY SIGNAL

Litigation in Vermont has highlighted the expanding trend of noncitizen voting, which two cities in that state recently allowed. Municipalities in California and Maryland similarly allow noncitizens to vote in local elections.

Other jurisdictions are considering doing so.

So far, these efforts to allow noncitizens to vote don’t apply to national elections, nor to state offices such as governor. For Democrats especially, though, this has been an emerging issue.

In July, The New York Times published an essay by Atossa Araxia Abrahamian, a senior editor at The Nation, under the headline “There Is No Good Reason You Should Have to Be a Citizen to Vote.”

Congress passed legislation in 1996 to prohibit noncitizens from voting in federal elections. State constitutions vary, although so far the idea has been entirely a local matter.

Here is a rundown of seven states where local jurisdictions either allow noncitizens to vote or are considering doing so, and another four that rejected the idea in the past three years.

