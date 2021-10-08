https://thehill.com/homenews/news/575899-84-percent-of-trump-voters-are-worried-about-discrimination-against-whites-poll

A large majority of people who voted for former President TrumpDonald Trump Trump urges GOP senators to vote against McConnell debt deal On The Money — Presented by NRHC — Senate slowly walks back from debt disaster Administration confirms it will restore national monuments to pre-Trump boundaries MORE say they are concerned about anti-white discrimination in the United States, according to a Project Home Fire and University of Virginia poll released on Friday.

Eighty-four percent of Trump voters who responded to the survey say they either strongly or somewhat agree that discrimination against whites will increase in the U.S. in the next few years. Of respondents who voted for President Biden Joe BidenArkansas lawmakers advance bill prohibiting businesses from demanding workers’ vaccine status Senate approves short-term debt ceiling increase On The Money — Presented by NRHC — Senate slowly walks back from debt disaster MORE, 38 percent said they felt the same way.

On discrimination against minorities, the respondents were flipped, with 87 percent of Biden voters saying they believe white people have advantages over people of color while 38 percent of Trump voters said the same. Ninety-one percent of Biden voters believe that systematic racism is an issue in America and 45 percent of Trump voters said they agree.

The poll also showed that Trump voters are concerned about Christianity in the U.S., with 84 percent saying they strongly or somewhat agree that the faith is “under attack.”

“American racial and ethnic politics have reached their breaking point,” the report states.

“On the one side, Joe Biden voters see systemic racism in America as a serious problem,” the report says. “Donald Trump voters are on the other side of Biden voters on each of these issues, and by large margins … they worry that discrimination against whites will increase significantly in the next few years.”

The poll was conducted online from July 22-Aug. 4 and surveyed 2,012 voters, including 1,001 Trump voters and 1,011 Biden voters. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points.

