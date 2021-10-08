https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/08/all-the-lies-that-fit-we-print-award-winning-nyt-science-reporter-apoorva-mandavillis-article-requires-one-hell-of-a-correction-screenshot/

It’s a miracle that the New York Times hasn’t died of suffocation, what with always being covered in so many layers of glory.

This layer in particular is quite a thick, heavy one:

I see this NYT reporter is meeting her usual standards today. pic.twitter.com/zZ3OV348PU — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 8, 2021

Good thing Apoorva Mandavilli won a prize for excellence in medical science reporting. Otherwise, we might be concerned about all those errors in her piece!

So much Excellence in Medical Science Reporting https://t.co/IX1sE7cEUD — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) October 8, 2021

It’s a major award!

The footnote noting her prior award for excellence in science reporting is <chef’s kiss> — The H2 (@TheH2) October 8, 2021

Mwah!

Of late, the Victor Cohn prize has been awarded to the dimmest of the candles on the science stenographer cake. Basically it has devolved to being an award for diligence in group think and virtue signalling. — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) October 8, 2021

Sounds like Apoorva Mandavilli really earned it, then.

That’s … a lot of corrections on some really important stats. — Jenny Erikson (@JennyErikson) October 8, 2021

.@nytimes: All the lies that fit – we print!” https://t.co/nc8zn6jvj7 — Janie Johnson – America is Exceptional (@jjauthor) October 8, 2021

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but you’re supposed to edit and fact check the article *before* publication Yes, even for your precious clout chasing reporters https://t.co/GNgKxc12FP — Jen Monroe 🗽🌐 🦥 (@jenniferm_q) October 8, 2021

OK, but do we know for sure that the New York Times employs any actual editors?

Do they even have editors there anymore? — Count Dragula (@BCinKW) October 8, 2021

Seems like a reasonable question to ask at this point.

The NYT used to have a science reporter who didn’t make these mistakes. Wonder what happened to him. https://t.co/jWcjfQGrk6 — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) October 8, 2021

Oh yeah … Don McNeil Jr. Whatever happened to that guy, anyway?

