It’s a miracle that the New York Times hasn’t died of suffocation, what with always being covered in so many layers of glory.

This layer in particular is quite a thick, heavy one:

Good thing Apoorva Mandavilli won a prize for excellence in medical science reporting. Otherwise, we might be concerned about all those errors in her piece!

It’s a major award!

Mwah!

Sounds like Apoorva Mandavilli really earned it, then.

OK, but do we know for sure that the New York Times employs any actual editors?

Seems like a reasonable question to ask at this point.

Oh yeah … Don McNeil Jr. Whatever happened to that guy, anyway?

