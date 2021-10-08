https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/amc-dogecoin-digital-gift-card-purchases

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron says the movie chain will begin accepting Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies for digital gift card purchases.

“Huge news Dogecoin fans! As we work to accept online crypto payments, now you can buy @AMCTheatres digital gift cards (up to $200 per day) with Dogecoin and other cryptocurrency using a BitPay Wallet,” Aron tweeted Wednesday. “Accepted on our web site, mobile app, and in theatres.”

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMC AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC 38.14 +1.31 +3.56%

BitPay, founded in 2011, is already utilized by a wide range of brands for digital gift cards, including Amazon, Adidas, American Eagle, Bed Bath & Beyond, Delta Air Lines, GameStop and more.

AMC CEO SUGGESTS DOGECOIN COULD BE ACCEPTED AT THEATERS: ‘STAY TUNED’

The move comes after Aron polled his Twitter followers last month to get their thoughts on whether AMC should accept the meme coin. Approximately 68% of the poll’s respondents voted “yes, for sure do it.”

Aron previously announced plans in August to accept Bitcoin as an alternative form of payment for online concession and movie ticket purchases by the end of 2021. In September, he said that AMC would also accept Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash as payment options.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

As of the time of publication, Dogecoin has jumped more than 6% to 25 cents per coin, according to real-time price tracking by CoinDesk.

Meanwhile, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is up more than 8%, trading at around $54,000 per coin, and Ethereum is up more than 2%, trading at around $3,500 per coin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

