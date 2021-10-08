https://www.worldviewweekend.com/news/article/wvw-exclusive-archbishop-vigano-warns-jesuit-marxist-freemasonry-plan-new-world-order

In a recent Worldview Weekend broadcast, author and radio/TV commentator Brannon Howse laid out a critical warning to Western churches that he says has now been echoed by a surprising source – Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano.

Vigano is an Italian Catholic prelate and former papal nuncio to the United States under Pope Benedict who has lived in hiding since August 2018, when he published a bombshell letter highly critical of Pope Francis.

Vigano has become a watchman on the wall and a hero for traditional conservative Catholics. He often writes about the existence of a “deep church” led by the heretical papacy of the Jesuit Pope Francis, who is working to achieve an evil agenda with the corrupt deep state within the United Nations, World Economic Forum, governments of the world, big corporations, big pharma and big finance.

Howse is an evangelical Christian who has been warning of similar corrupt relationships involving left-leaning Protestant churches. His books include Grave Influence in 2009, the Coming Religious Reich in 2015 and Marxianity in 2018.

Howse spent a fascinating hour and a half discussing the parallels between his own warnings and those of Vigano.

Howse also weaved into his analysis another author whose books caused great controversy 20 and 30 years ago but only now are being vindicated. That author was Malachi Martin, a former Jesuit priest who spent many years in the 1960s and 70s working at the Vatican. He predicted that a Jesuit pope would one day rise to the papacy who would do the bidding of the deep state, global corporations and dark elements of Freemasonry.

“We’ve talked about the seven F’s – forced vaccines, finances, food, our First Amendment eliminated, firearm confiscation, foreign invasion, and family healthcare,” Howse said in his Oct. 3 broadcast. “Vigano is warning of what Francis, the first Jesuit pope in history, is doing [similarly].”

“The former Jesuit Malachi Martin moved to New York and started writing about the communist takeover through the Jesuits, working in concert with Masons and high finance,” Howse said.

While theologically opposed to the Catholic archbishop, Howse now finds himself as a co-laborer in the fight for global freedom against United Nations Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030 sustainable development, which has been rebranded as the Great Reset.

The current pope, who Vigano calls by his given name of Jorge Bergoglio, has been a key player in the international push to use the Covid pandemic as a force for global government, a centralized digital currency and a new “green” economy based on sustainable development. Some describe it as a total surveillance state or technocracy.

Within the sustainable development movement hides the same old eugenics program that was exported from America to Nazi Germany in the 1930s.

“Agenda 21, Agenda 2030, active euthanasia, population control, global governance, the New World Order, their words not mine,” Howse said. “And now in my research I stumbled across Archbishop Vigano who is exposing how the pandemic has been a created emergency used to implement world government, to strip away individual rights, remove natural law.”

In a 90-minute interview with journalist Robert Moynihan, Vigano, 80, shows why he has become the most important critic of the current papacy, the global virus response and forced vaccines.

“Now it seems clear to me that we are facing a siege, in both the social and religious front. The so-called emergency pandemic has been utilized as a false pretense to impose the vaccination and the green pass in many nations of the world, in a simultaneous and coordinated way,” Vigano said.

“At the same time on another front, not only do the ecclesiastical authorities not condemn the abuse of power by those who govern public affairs, but they support them in this wicked plan, and go so far as to condemn those who do not accept being in subjection to inoculation with an experimental gene serum, with unknown side effects, that does not impart any immunity to the virus, to say nothing of the moral implications related to the presence of genetic material derived from aborted fetuses, which for a Catholic is by itself a reason to refuse the vaccine.”

Vigano stressed that “We are at war. A war that is not openly declared, that is not fought with conventional weapons. But a war all the same, in which there are aggressors and aggresses. Executioners and victims. Kangaroo courts and prisoners. A war in which violence ensues in ostensibly legal forms in order to violate the rights of citizens as well as believers.

“It is an epochal war, which is a prelude to the end times and the great apostasy spoken of in Sacred Scripture.”

If only today’s evangelical pastors had this much scriptural insight and courage, Howse said, adding that most, not all, of today’s Protestant pastors fall into the category of “hirelings,” not true pastors looking out for the spiritual welfare of their flock.

“They don’t care about the sheep. They flee when the thief comes. I love pastors but I have no time for hirelings. There are many wonderful, real pastors or shepherds out there but many of them carry that title today, pastors, who are hirelings. They don’t care about the sheep, they’re interested in nickels and noses and how many people they can put in the seats. They will sacrifice truth for the almighty dollar because they serve manna, not God. And yet this man [Vigano] has more of a handle on truth than many of them do. He says we are under siege.”

Interestingly, Howse released an 8-hour documentary called Siege in December 2019 [you can watch the first hour for free at Siegethemovie.com]. Another parallel.

Howse agreed with Vigano that many parts of the formerly free world, places like Australia, France, the U.K., Germany, Canada and the United States, are already in a civil war.

“People think that shooting is what’s involved in a civil war. That’s how a civil war often ends. We’re not in a hot civil war, but the killing has already started. Vigano spoke of executioners and victims, the violations of the rights of the citizens and the prelude to the end times and the apostasy that will lead to that.”

Apostasy means the falling away from traditionally held beliefs that will lead to the end-times events.

That epitomizes the religion of those in high finance and other institutions today. They have fallen away from Judeo-Christian ways of thinking – maintaining a stable and just society that rewards the righteous and punishes the wicked. That’s all been flipped on its head.

“It is obvious our rulers have not upheld the common good when they expose a population to an experimentation without a scientific basis, even in the face of evidence of the vaccines’ ineffectiveness and the damage it causes to those who have received it,” Vigano said.

Then he dropped the bombshell. The “deep church” is actually aiding and abetting the crimes against humanity, which Vigano appears to believe will end in global genocide. Then, following a mass die off and economic collapse, in comes the new world order or “Great Reset.”

“It is equally obvious that the ecclesiastical hierarchy in so far as it lends itself in supporting this massacre plan on the global level is an accomplice to a crime against humanity, and even more to a very grave sin against God.

“The Bergoglian Sanhedrin [of Pope Francis] is clearly integral to the plan of the Great Reset. On one hand, because it is pursuing ends that have nothing to do with the purpose of the Catholic Church. And in the other, because it hopes that its complicity can bring it some sort of political and economic advantage in view of the New Order.

“This criminal complicity is there for all to see,” Vigano continued. “And is further proven by Bergoglio’s obsessive campaign, which may mean by moral blackmail, wants to impose inoculation with an experimental genetic serum on everybody. In recent days, he has gone as far as to involve cardinals and bishops from both North and South America in the shameful propaganda, including Archbishop Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. They too share responsibility for a grave crime against humanity. Such a scandalous subservience of prelates to the infernal globalist agenda has been surpassed only by the recent heretical rants of Bergoglio himself.”

In his 2018 book, Marxianity, Howse talks about the merging of Marxism and Christianity. The first printing of this book sold out at a cost of $19.99 per book. Howse is now offering the second printing of this 336 page book for just $4.99 because he believes we only have but months to save America from a Marxist revolution and believes this message must get out to as many people as possible.

“The Jesuits are big into that. He’s talking about the deep state and deep church, in other words a group of people deep inside the church who are doing the bidding of people in the deep state.”

Marxianity chronicles the same trends within the evangelical Church that Vigano sees in the hierarchy of the Catholic Church.

“I was warning about a deep church and using that very same phrase within the evangelical world,” Howse said. “The merging of so-called conservatives with progressives, and they were calling it the deep church. And of course we know about the deep state. He warns about an experimental drug with no scientific evidence. He calls it a massacre, a crime against humanity. He chides Pope Francis for promoting this genetic serum that is doing so much damage. He’s saying stuff we know to be true.”

After introducing the Great Reset plan for global government, Vigano detailed some of the players with whom Francis, whom he calls Bergoglio, is dealing.

“The fourth [industrial] revolution theorized by Klaus Schwab and the family of international finance find in Bergoglio not a neutral spectator which would itself already be an unheard of thing, but actually a zealous cooperator who abuses his own moral authority in order to support the project of the dissolution of traditional society. While within the Church he pursues the project of the demolition of the Church in order to replace her with a philanthropic organization of Masonic inspiration.”

Malachi Martin also warned about a secret Masonic plan to take over governments and the Vatican.

In The Keys of This Blood, Martin quoted from a Masonic document from the 1850s called The Permanent Instruction of the Alta Vendita, which detailed how the Masons would one day take over the papacy. The term Alta Vendita in English means the “High Shop” so they were considered the highest of Europe’s Masonic lodges. Martin writes:

“This document called for the total annihilation of Catholicism and even of Christianity. What we must wait for is a pope suitable for our purposes because with such a pope, we could effectively crush the Rock on which God built his Church… Seek a pope fitting our description… induce the clergy to march under your banner in the belief that they are marching under the papal banner… make the younger, secular clergy, and even the religious, receptive to our doctrines. Within a few years, this same younger clergy will, of necessity, occupy responsible positions… Some will be called upon to elect a future pope. This pope, like most of his contemporaries, will be influenced by those… humanitarian principles, which we are now circulating. The Medieval alchemists lost both time and money to realize the dream of the ‘Philosopher’s Stone’… The dream of the secret societies [to have a pope as their ally] will be made real for the very simple reason that it is founded on human passions.”

This is why Vigano has been warning about the Freemasons working in concert with the Vatican, global business and global governments to forge a New World Order, which in the onset of Covid was cleverly rebranded as the Great Reset with the slogan “build back better.” This slogan is constantly parroted by the Biden regime in Washington, the Trudeau regime in Ottawa and many other world leaders.

“It’s the same thing Malachi Martin warned about in his books 20-30 years ago,” Howse said.

Martin also warned in his books that the Masons have stolen the playbook of Italian communist Antonio Gramsci, who is known as the father of Cultural Marxism and advocated for the go-slow approach toward communist revolution. Instead of rising up with weapons, Gramsci said the best way to take over a Western society was to infiltrate the major cultural institutions of education, media, churches and business.

Martin came out with his last book, A Wind Swept House, in the late 1990s, after the fall of the Soviet Union and the end of the Cold War. He predicted an alliance of top-level political, financial and religious interests would clear the way for the elites to implement their ultimate goal: “The establishment of a single global society. Utopia.”

This is the three-legged stool that Howse has written and talked about for years. Big government, big business and spirituality. Martin warned about it 25 years ago. Vigano is now issuing similar warnings.

“He’s warning about what’s coming, and it sounds a lot like Archbishop Vigano has been reading, for years probably, Malachi Martin,” Howse said. “He warns that this includes Pope Francis, the Jesuits, big pharma, big media, big business, spirituality and the Masons.”

Vigano says the persecution we are witnessing today is no different from that of decades past but now it has been extended to the masses.

In short, Vigano sees Francis as a Jesuit usurper, an illegitimate pope working for an illegitimate mission antithetical to traditional Catholicism.

Howse sees a similar war for the soul of the evangelical church, between those who believe in traditional biblical Christianity and those who believe in a warped, modernized version based on social justice and materialism.

Vigano continues with warnings not to place one’s trust in politicians.

“You cannot turn to politicians expecting them to revoke the violation of our fundamental freedoms, if they are the very ones voting for those violations in parliaments, because they obey those who pay them or blackmail them,” the archbishop said.

There’s another parallel in Howse’s book Marxianity, where he forewarned that many Christians in the Protestant world “won’t need to be persecuted because they have been purchased.”

Vigano then delivers his final grave warning. He draws a chilling comparison between today’s elitist eugenicists running a deceptive mass vaccination program to those who crafted the Third Reich 75 years ago.

Those who dissent from the Covid narrative, those who refuse to offer up their bodies “as guinea pigs” and “seeing the world population decimated by transforming it into a mass of chronically ill must understand that disobedience is just as necessary as it was at the time of other dictatorships of the last century, and even more so. This is disconcerting that after having built the rhetoric of the post-World War II era on anti-Nazism, no one seems to recognize that the same discrimination that made concentration camps possible is now arising again in a more ruthless form. One wonders whether the totalitarian regimes of the 20th century did not constitute and prepare to experiment for what is happening today, starting with the state of Israel.”

Howse said Satan does not know God’s timetable, so he has to have an antichrist figure for every generation.

“It was not God’s accepted hour [for Hitler], so God jerked him back. This is what my book, The Coming Religious Reich, was all about,” Howse said. “Everything is moving toward a Euro-centric world government as America is going down.”

