On October 7, a group in New Jersey, #AuditTheVoteNJ, have process served 108,000 notarized pages and 1140+/- affidavits from NJ Residents demanding a full forensic audit of the 2020 election. In addition to serving Governor Murphy, 19 other NJ Elected Officials/Offices were served including: Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, AG Andrew Buck, Sec of State Hon. Tahesha Way, Chief Justice Rabner (& all 7 Justices), Senate Pres. Stephen Sweeney, Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg, Senate Leader Thomas Kean Jr, Assembly Maj. Leader Louis Greenwald, Assembly Leader John Bramnick, Assembly, Speaker Craig Coughlin, Senate Pres Pro Tempore Teresa Ruiz, Assembly Pres Pro Tempore Gordon Johnson, Assembly Deputy Leader BettyLou DeCroce, Assembly Deputy Leader Ronald Dancer, Assembly Whip Edward Thomson III, Jr. US Senator Cory Booker, Sr. US Senator Bob Menendez, All Members of the NJ Senate & All Members of the General Assembly. New Jersey now joins the approximately nine states that have authorized a full forensic audit and the roughly thirty states in the process of demanding a full forensic audit of the 2020 general election.

Patriots gathered in the state capital in Trenton to share their concerns over the 2020 election and in the security of our elections in the future. Christina Oden of #AuditTheVoteNJ shared with the crowd that gathered, “The affidavit is essentially the will of the people. The will of the people being that we, the people of the State of New Jersey, request of our elected officials to have a FULL forensic audit of the entire 2020 election…general election. That way we can see if there are any irregularities in the State of New Jersey and, if so, we can possibly put safeguards in place so that we can safeguard all of our future elections in the state of New Jersey. You know a great person, a great man, and an even better President once said “Trust, yet verify’. That is what we would like to do.”

“Back when I was younger, I always heard rumbles of little secret comments about the election system being questioned by older adults and the fact that your vote doesn’t really count. You hear mumbled whispers. And I always ignored them because I felt that they were just coming from people that well, they were too lazy to actually want to get up and go vote. So I ignored them. And later on, in the most recent elections, that rumble and that whisper has become a roar. A roar that we can no longer ignore. A roar that we need to get to the bottom of if we ever expect anyone in this state to take election and the election process seriously…we need to the bottom of what happened in our most recent election.”



“That way when I go vote, I can pay homage and respect to the women over 101 years ago that fought and many of them died down in Nashville, TN to give me the right to even vote. I owe it to those women to make sure that that right and my voice is never silenced….”

“ Each of these individuals that have been served have a total of 72 hours to respond to us. Within that 72 hours they need to either rebuttal to us or they need to give us a reason why they do not agree with doing the audit but at the end this is purely constitutional as per Article I Section 18 of the New Jersey Constitution it gives us full right and power ….at the end of the day, We the People of this country have complete and ultimate supreme power. We only disseminated a portion of our power to those 3 branches of government when we set up those 3 branches of government.”

