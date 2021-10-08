https://amgreatness.com/2021/10/07/authoritarianism-is-the-goal-of-progressivism/

I’ve said it before, but I will say it again: authoritarianism is the ultimate end of progressivism. The very foundations of a progressive worldview, built from a warped and twisted view of human nature (that it is somehow ultimately good, rather than deeply flawed), is a belief in the ultimate rightness of an all-powerful administrative state filled with a so-called educated elite. Power must be consolidated into the state. Decisions for the advancement of society should be left to the smartest-of-the-smart elite who, through their great knowledge and moral perfection, will advance human progress to a state of nirvana or utopia here on earth. Only through the state will progress be made.

But what happens when people begin to question the entire premise of the state? What if people—those dirty little peasants—decide that in a supposed constitutional republic, all power flows from the people who then make their elected officials stewards of the money and power given to them? This, of course, is the antithesis of the administrative state: All power flows from the state, not the people. All knowledge for what is best comes from the so-called educated elite. So what happens when people resist and disagree with the administrative state, its apparatchiks, and its propaganda? The state strikes back.

Consider this: In 1974, when presumably Joe Biden still had two brain cells to rub together, he told a reporter, “Whether you like it or not . . . us cruddy politicians can take away that First Amendment of yours if we want to.” Given what we have seen over the past months, whether in his coddling of Big Tech, China, the undercutting of our civil liberties, or the ongoing abuses of the FBI and Department of Justice, is there any doubt that Joe still believes this? Worse, that he thinks he can pull it off? I would say all empirical evidence points in one direction.

Just the other day, the fake moderate Attorney General Merrick Garland let it be known to the world that he would sic the corrupt and rotten FBI on those pesky parents protesting at school boards across the country. The parents’ real crime is apparently wrong-think for assuming they had any say about how their children are educated with their taxpayer dollars. Sit down, you miserable little peasants! How dare you question your betters! And for daring to question anything, parents are being labeled as “domestic terrorists.”

This is exactly what happens when you question the administrative state: you will either submit or you will be forced to comply. If you do not comply you are viewed as a threat to the state, deemed a terrorist, and then the state will weaponize against you (Exhibit A: Donald J. Trump).

At some point, you would think the people might wake up and say enough is enough. Is this that moment? Is this the moment when the American people stare down the state and say, “Enough!” Because let’s not forget: not all the parents protesting at school board meetings are Republicans or even conservatives. They are Democrats and independents, too. Although they might not be as concerned about critical race theory, they are absolutely infuriated that woke school boards have decided to stop offering advanced classes because such classes are now deemed “racist.”

In Virginia, we might get an early indicator as to what will happen. Just the other week, Clinton pal, Terry McAuliffe, pronounced in a gubernatorial debate, “Parents shouldn’t have a say in what is taught in the classroom.” That statement in many ways encapsulates everything: The American taxpayer is an ATM for the administrative state and its ruling class, nothing more. Taxes will be paid, on threat of force, to fund the state and its priorities. Anything more than that will not be tolerated. You will not question your “betters” and if you do, you’ll be crushed.

We’re going to get very clear indicators on November 2 as to whether we are going to accelerate into insanity or maybe, just maybe, have some signs of hope that the freeborn American people aren’t done just yet.

