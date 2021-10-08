https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-has-declared-war-on-parents/
Virginia mom and Parents Defending Education member Asra Nomani
Outstanding interview — Asra Nomani is a former Georgetown professor
Based moms vs the FBI…
FBI vs. Moms
Outside the Fairfax County school board meeting at Luther Jackson middle school. We are not afraid to defend children! @DefendingEd #defendinged
Watch the meeting. livestream 7 pm https://t.co/ayMLqv9aMW pic.twitter.com/FVqLV54aG3
— Asra Q. Nomani “Domestic Terrorist” (@AsraNomani) October 8, 2021
Dear AG Merrick Garland,
“We the parents!” Oct. 7, 2021, brave parents chanted before the @fcpsnews board meeting, refusing to be intimidated by your edict, turning the FBI on us. Inside, they spoke boldly. End your war on parents.
— a mom aka “Domestic Terrorist” @defendinged pic.twitter.com/NWfYGbdFh8
