https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/08/ben-shapiro-thread-nukes-dem-spin-on-another-dismal-jobs-report/

Earlier we told you about the release of another job report that was “below expectations” (we hear that a lot these days).

Many Democrats, including Biden, are again blaming Covid-19 for another lousy report. Ben Shapiro isn’t having any of that excuse:

Here’s your monthly reminder that blaming covid rather than covid policy for low growth is idiotic. Of the 23 best states in terms of unemployment rate, 17 are red, four are purple, two are blue. Of the worst 10 states+DC, 9 are blue, one is purple. https://t.co/PeAcmPaY8T — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 8, 2021

Biden had to use covid panic porn to explain why he was pushing record taxation, spending, and regulation, and to excuse his own failures. That covid panic porn is now a psychological addiction for blue areas of the country. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 8, 2021

If the current pandemic is a pandemic of the unvaxxed, generally located in red areas, the current economic stagnation is a stagnation of the covid panicked, who are generally located in blue areas. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 8, 2021

And it’s not going to wane. As we enter winter, virtually all epidemiologists agree that we will see higher caseloads in blue areas in the Northeast, thanks to more people being indoors. Which will exacerbate this dichotomy. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 8, 2021

The Biden White House will blame anything and everything except their policies and mandates.

Lefty policies for the win. https://t.co/Ssnfvc2jCs — Certified Luhya Boy 🇰🇪 (@KabajiEgara) October 8, 2021

Instead, Democrats will likely double down.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

