https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-warned-in-letter-ripping-schumers-speech-even-democratic-senators-were-visibly-embarrassed

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) wrote a scathing letter to President Joe Biden on Friday informing the president that Republicans would not bail out Democrats again if they failed to raise the debt limit by themselves.

McConnell’s letter also called out Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer’s (D-NY) speech on the Senate floor on Thursday evening, which was widely criticized after Schumer attacked Republicans despite Republicans having thrown him a lifeline to get out of a situation that would have been bad for the Democratic Party.

McConnell began:

Last night, Republicans filled the leadership vacuum that has troubled the Senate since January. I write to inform you that I will not provide such assistance again if your all-Democrat government drifts into another avoidable crisis. The Senate Democratic Leader had three months’ notice to handle one of his most basic governing duties. Amazingly, even this proved to be asking too much. Senator Schumer spent 11 weeks claiming he lacked the time and the leadership skills to manage a straightforward process that would take less than two weeks. Whether through weakness or an intentional effort to bully his own members, Senator Schumer marched the nation to the doorstep of disaster. Embarrassingly, it got to the point where Senators on both sides were pleading for leadership to fill the void and protect our citizens. I stepped up.

During his speech on Thursday night, Schumer claimed that the crisis would have been the “first ever Republican manufactured default on the national debt,” even though Republicans had warned Schumer for months that he would need to raise the debt ceiling on his own.

McConnell continued:

Remarkably, even as Republicans saved Americans from his crisis, Senator Schumer kept compounding his failures. Last night, in a bizarre spectacle, Senator Schumer exploded in a rant that was so partisan, angry, and corrosive that even Democratic Senators were visibly embarrassed by him and for him. This tantrum encapsulated and escalated a pattern of angry incompetence from Senator Schumer. It was reminiscent of last year when he joined a protest on the steps of the Supreme Court and shouted threats at individual Justices by name. This childish behavior only further alienated the Republican members who helped facilitate this short-term patch. It has poisoned the well even further. I am writing to make it clear that in light of Senator Schumer’s hysterics and my grave concerns about the ways that another vast, reckless, partisan spending bill would hurt Americans and help China, I will not be a party to any further effort to mitigate the consequences of Democratic mismanagement. Your lieutenants on Capitol Hill now have the time they claimed they lacked to address the debt ceiling through standalone reconciliation, and all the tools to do it. They cannot invent another crisis and ask for my help.

Schumer’s speech left Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) exasperated as he looked on and buried his face in his hands, an image that quickly went viral online.

“I didn’t think it was appropriate at this time,” Manchin later told reporters.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

