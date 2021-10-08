https://hannity.com/media-room/break-from-reality-biden-claims-hes-created-five-million-jobs-since-taking-office/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=break-from-reality-biden-claims-hes-created-five-million-jobs-since-taking-office

Joe Biden addressed the nation Friday afternoon after a series of disappointing reports on the economy; insisting “jobs up, wages up, unemployment down” since his first day in the Oval Office.

“In total, the job creation in the first eight months of my administration is nearly five million jobs. Jobs up, wages up, unemployment down. That’s progress.”

.@POTUS: “In total, the job creation in the first eight months of my administration is nearly five million jobs. Jobs up, wages up, unemployment down. That’s progress.” https://t.co/cUb0UTCMZT pic.twitter.com/5LQe7qOgwv — The Hill (@thehill) October 8, 2021

The American economy added just 194,000 private payroll positions in September, falling far below expectations that predicted upwards of 500,000 new jobs as the country struggles to recover amid the COVID pandemic.

“Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 194,000 in the month, compared to the Dow Jones estimate of 500,000, the Labor Department reported Friday. The unemployment rate fell to 4.8%, better than the expectation for 5.1% and the lowest since February 2020,” reports financial website CNBC.

“The headline number was hurt by a 123,000 decline in government payrolls, while private payrolls increased by 317,000. The drop in the jobless rate came as labor force participation edged lower. A more encompassing number that includes discouraged workers and those holding part-time jobs for economic reasons fell to 8.5%, also a pandemic-era low,” adds the outlet.

“Labor shortages are continuing to put severe upward pressure on wages … at a time when the return of low-wage leisure and hospitality workers should be depressing the average,” said Andrew Hunter, a top U.S. economist at Capital Economics.

“After looking like almost a done deal, today’s jobs number has thrown expectations for tapering into disarray. The Fed doesn’t seem to need much to convince it that tapering should begin imminently, but at just 194,000, jobs numbers are suggesting that the labor market is further from hitting the substantial progress goal than they expected,” added another industry insider.

Read the full report at CNBC.

