https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/08/breaking-5th-circuit-ruling-means-texass-6-week-abortion-ban-is-back-in-effect/

Breaking news tonight in Texas where the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has granted a “temporary, administrative stay of this week’s preliminary injunction” that had halted enforcement of SB 8, Texas’s 6-week abortion ban:

Full ruling here:

The Department of Justice will have until Tuesday to respond to this order:

Abortion clinics had started performing abortions past the 6-week mark:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...