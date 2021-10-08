https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6161a0602817c57bc71ccb44
The Pray Vote Stand Summit builds on the groundwork laid by the Values Voter Summit and addressed issues such as protecting the unborn, the importance of the nuclear family, domestic and international…
It has now been two weeks since the Arizona audit presentation exposed massive amounts of fraud and elections law violations. AZ Audit Member Ben Cotton Reveals Significant Internet Activity by Domini…
Singapore’s Ministry of Health reported a major increase in breakthrough infections of COVID-19 for four straight days despite being ranked Number 5 in the world in vaccination rate. Over 80 percent …
The four retired judges who make up South Dakota’s Government Accountability Board usually meet just a handful of times a year, almost entirely unnoticed by the public, and have never advanced a compl…