https://cnsnews.com/index.php/article/washington/melanie-arter/psaki-claims-biden-more-popular-any-former-recent-president

President Joe Biden (L) greets Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe during a campaign event at Lubber Run Park, Arlington, Virginia on July 23, 2021. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNSNews.com) – White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that President Joe Biden is the most popular figure of anyone currently running for president or “any former recent president,” and “his agenda is incredibly popular.”

According to recent polling, Biden’s approval rating stands at only 44.2 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight’s aggregation of leading pollsters.

“At the same point in their first-term, presidents Ronald Reagan (55.6%), George H.W. Bush (67.6%), Bill Clinton (50.2%), George W. Bush (82.9%), and Barack Obama (52.3%) all had much higher approval ratings. Meanwhile, Biden’s current rating is a bit higher than Trump’s 38.1% rating was on Day 261 in office,” Fortune reported on Thursday.

Fox News White House Press Correspondent Peter Doocy asked, “Democratic candidate for governor in Virginia Terry McAuliffe who President Biden stumped for over the summer now says the president is unpopular today unfortunately here in Virginia, and we’ve got to follow through. Why do you think the president is unpopular in Virginia?”

“Well just if you look at facts in the polling, the president is the most popular figure in Virginia of anyone currently running for president or any former recent president, so I’d just note that in terms of the data, but I would say that the president’s agenda is incredibly popular,” Psaki said.

“That’s probably the reason why former Governor McAuliffe is also running on that agenda, whether it is reducing costs for the American people on child care, on elder care, making sure the tax system is more fair, rebuilding our roads, rails, and bridges,” she said.

“Those are all components of the president’s agenda that he has a huge agreement with Governor McAuliffe, former Governor McAuliffe on,” the press secretary said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

