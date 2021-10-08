https://www.dailywire.com/news/jen-psaki-dodges-questions-over-hunter-bidens-art-show-id-refer-you-to-the-gallerist

White House press secretary Jen Psaki refused to address concerns over the ethics of an art exhibition by Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son, repeatedly referring reporters elsewhere.

Reporters pushed Psaki over Hunter’s art sale during a White House press conference on Wednesday. Psaki avoided giving a substantive response to the questions, instead referring reporters to the gallerist that hosted the art show as well as the agents of certain attendees.

Critics have accused Hunter Biden of using his last name to peddle influence, especially to agents in Ukraine and China. Biden admitted in a 2019 interview that many of the opportunities have had are due to his connection to the sitting president and former vice president.

On Wednesday, a reporter pressed Psaki on the attendance of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, President Biden’s nominee to serve as ambassador to India, at Hunter’s art show. Psaki rebuffed him, claiming that the White House has already addressed such concerns and referring him to the gallerist and Garcetti’s agent.

Reporter: The ambassador designate to India was seen reportedly at an event in Los Angeles last week, an art gallery event that featured the artwork of the president’s son, Hunter. The ethicists who have pointed to this arrangement have expressed concern that the president’s son selling art could potentially put the president in a situation where those who seek jobs either in this administration or favors from this administration could put this White House in an awkward position. First of all, what is the White House’s response to the fact that an ambassador nominee was at this event? And, secondly, should we expect to see more people who seek jobs in this administration attending events like this in the future? JP: Well, to be clear, we’ve spoken to the arrangement that is run by the gallerist and Hunter Biden’s representatives that the White House provided suggestions for. I’d refer you to the gallerist for questions about the event as well the representatives for Mr. Garcetti in terms of his attendance,” Reporter: Just to follow up, this is exactly what ethicists said they were worried about. JP: What is, specifically? Reporter: the fact that president’s son … JP: that he reportedly attended an event? Reporter: Well, that the president’s son would be selling artwork and meeting potentially with people who would seek to buy it. If you have attendees at that event who might be seeking either jobs in this administration or favors from this administration, isn’t it an awkward situation to put the president in? JP: Again, the gallerist has spoken to, we’ve spoken to the specifics that the gallerist has agreed to and what recommendations were made. I’ve done that several times. I don’t have additional details for it from here. I point you to them.

Hunter is selling his amateur art pieces for $75,000 and $500,000, which art experts agreed was overpriced for an inexperienced artist. “It is absolutely, 100 percent certain that what is being sold is the Biden name and story,” art critic Ben Davis said.

After the exchange, Psaki moved on to another reporter who again pressed the press secretary on concerns that the White House has about Hunter’s art enterprise.

Reporter #2: So does this White House not have any concerns about the photos that have emerged showing Hunter Biden at that gallery alongside prospective buyers? JP: I point you to the gallerist on specifics on the restrictions that were put in place. Reporter #2: Right, but what about the position of this White House? This is a president who ran on being transparent and you’ve got … JP: And we were very transparent on what recommendations were made to the gallerist, and I would again point you to them or the many times I’ve spoken about that from here.

Jen Psaki is grilled FOR TWO MINUTES about Hunter Biden’s artwork selling for $500,000: “I refer you to the gallerist.” pic.twitter.com/lpjsbC4gFs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 6, 2021

