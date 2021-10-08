https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/08/cnn-analyst-explains-why-the-dismal-jobs-report-is-not-really-as-bad-as-it-looks/

Earlier today, President Biden spoke after the release of another dismal jobs report. Biden was in full damage-control mode and trying to convince everybody it wasn’t as bad as it looked, and the parts that weren’t good are the fault of the Covid pandemic.

At their website, CNN acknowledged there was disappointment in the report:

However, viewers of CNN — all very few of them — would have seen attempts to help the White House spin this mess:

The Democrat water carrying never stops at CNN!

LOL. Yep!

Now imagine what CNN would have aired if that same report came out when Trump was still in office.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...