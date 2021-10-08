https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/08/cnn-analyst-explains-why-the-dismal-jobs-report-is-not-really-as-bad-as-it-looks/

Earlier today, President Biden spoke after the release of another dismal jobs report. Biden was in full damage-control mode and trying to convince everybody it wasn’t as bad as it looked, and the parts that weren’t good are the fault of the Covid pandemic.

At their website, CNN acknowledged there was disappointment in the report:

LOL. Let’s go Brandon! pic.twitter.com/8OM3SCiV2q — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) October 8, 2021

However, viewers of CNN — all very few of them — would have seen attempts to help the White House spin this mess:

CNN analyst on Biden’s jobs report: “I think when you really dig into it, it’s not really as bad as it looked.” pic.twitter.com/WZjFBpjt1j — The First (@TheFirstonTV) October 8, 2021

The Democrat water carrying never stops at CNN!

The jobs report is “fiery but mostly peaceful” https://t.co/JhjGc2kXjE — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) October 8, 2021

LOL. Yep!

Now imagine what CNN would have aired if that same report came out when Trump was still in office.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

