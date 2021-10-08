https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/colossal-achievement-lego-release-titanic-set-its-largest-date?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Toy building company Lego will soon release its largest set to date, a scale model of the RMS Titanic that the corporation calls a “colossal achievement.”

The set, advertised on LEGO’s website, is listed with over 9,000 pieces and measuring more than 50 inches. It is “the largest LEGO set ever created,” the company says.

The set “is designed in 3 sections, faithfully recreating the features of the Titanic,” the company states. “The cross section reveals interior details like the first-class dining room, the grand staircase, one of the boiler rooms and many cabins from the different passenger classes.”

The build, advertised as being for ages 18 and up, is “part of a range of creative buildable models for adults who love stunning design, intricate details and elegant architecture,” the company declares.

