A Covington High School student in Louisiana’s St. Tammany Parish School district was arrested after assaulting a disabled teacher.

It’s the latest in what local authorities claim to be a new TikTok trend.

The incident was filmed by another student at the school. For a majority of the clip 18-year-old Larrianna Jackson is seen talking with the 64-year-old educator.

At 22 seconds in, Jackson slaps the teacher and she screams before falling out of the wheelchair, with Jackson continuing to strike her immediately afterward.

“I was just devastated to know what our teachers go through on a day-to-day basis just to educate students. For this teacher to be having a conversation with a student and then to be assaulted in this manner was very disturbing,” superintendent Frank Jabbia is quoted saying by FOX 8 News.

In a statement by the Covington Police Department, authorities announce that Larrianna Jackson was arrested and charged with felony battery of a school teacher. The 64-year-old disabled teacher in question had to be hospitalized.

CPD alleges the social media app TikTok may have played a role:

“Officers learned that this violent attack by Jackson, may have been prompted by a viral social media application known as Tik-Tok. Evidently users on the app have deemed it to be a challenge to damage school property and attack teachers.”

The department threatened to arrest anyone else who might think of participating in this event. They’re still investigating.

TikTok’s PR team denied that “slap a teacher” was a trend on their site. But if it ever became one, the company vowed to crack down against its spread.

The rumored ‘slap a teacher’ dare is an insult to educators everywhere. And while this is not a trend on TikTok, if at any point it shows up, content will be removed. Learn more about practicing responsible behavior here: https://t.co/68VWesl9rf — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) October 6, 2021

However despite the platform’s claims, there’s a recent trend of “Devious Licks” TikTok challenges spreading among students.

A full list of monthly events was posted by NJ.com:

September: “ Vandalize school bathrooms”

Vandalize school bathrooms” October: “Smack a staff member”

“Smack a staff member” November: “Kiss your friend’s girlfriend at school”

“Kiss your friend’s girlfriend at school” December: “Deck the halls and show your b****”

“Deck the halls and show your b****” January: “ Jab a breast”

Jab a breast” February: “Mess up school signs”

“Mess up school signs” March: “Make a mess in the courtyard or cafeteria”

“Make a mess in the courtyard or cafeteria” April: “Grab some eggz”

“Grab some eggz” May: “Ditch day”

“Ditch day” June: “Flip off in the front office”

“Flip off in the front office” July: “Spray a neighbor’s fence”