By any objective measure, today’s jobs report was dismal. Hosts on CNBC were nearly speechless:

CNBC panel shocked by terrible September jobs report: “Woah,” “That is real low.” Biden is failing! pic.twitter.com/hzmudK4nWg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 8, 2021

However, Biden was so eager to talk about today’s jobs report that his speech only started almost an hour and a half late:

83 minutes late — speech on disappointing jobs numbers #HowLateIsJoeBiden — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 8, 2021

Eventually, Biden spoke, and he tried his best to put a positive spin on another dismal report:

Biden explains away his disappointing September jobs report by saying that “the monthly totals bounce around, but if you take a look at the trend, it’s solid.” pic.twitter.com/a4zobMLwYU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 8, 2021

Holy sh*t Biden is celebrating today’s abysmal jobs report pic.twitter.com/uDPIsXfcAZ — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 8, 2021

“Jobs up, wages up, unemployment down. That’s progress,” President Biden says on the U.S. jobs report. pic.twitter.com/N5jGYSoWvM — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 8, 2021

Charles Payne isn’t buying the spin:

Using the logic President Biden just used to celebrate a horrific employment report, we should all root for 2.2 million people drop out the labor force so we can take the “unemployment rate” to 0.0%.#BuildBackBetter — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) October 8, 2021

As for the really bad parts of the report, Biden continues to blame the virus:

Biden just blamed his dismal September jobs report on COVID. pic.twitter.com/pRAaB3re9q — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 8, 2021

After Biden’s comments, a familiar sight ensued:

Joe Biden leaves without taking questions pic.twitter.com/u48mFWgGcl — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 8, 2021

Biden scurries away from the podium without taking questions. pic.twitter.com/MPhrykocLS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 8, 2021

Shocker!

I thought Biden promised to “shut down the virus”…now Biden is blaming the virus for his economic failures ⬇️ https://t.co/O7mXK0mySL — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) October 8, 2021

An “improvement from when I took office”. He took office with the economy shut down in the middle of a pandemic. Only idiots support this imbecile https://t.co/VEwZFvMdfj — Dave (@DaveHasTweets) October 8, 2021

There he is, believing his own propaganda again. https://t.co/8h0qbov4OD — Lee Samberg (@SambergLee) October 8, 2021

To sum it all up…

Pretty much.

