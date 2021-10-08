https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/08/dc-mayor-muriel-bowser-extends-covid19-restrictions-into-2022-giving-herself-many-more-opportunities-to-violate-her-own-rules/

The District will continue to maintain some of its COVID-19 preventive measures, including retaining sites for isolation and quarantine and programs for medically vulnerable people. Lastly, the city can continue issuing guidance to businesses and city agencies to “aid them in maintaining safe operations.”

This is for your own good, people of Washington D.C. Mayor Bowser’s only looking out for your best interests.

Heh.

Really, though, this is ridiculous.

Hey, it’s important for Muriel Bowser to keep imposing restrictions. She needs stuff to violate, after all.

Count on it.

***

Update:

‘Masks are for peasants’: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is just openly, gleefully flaunting her hypocrisy now [photo]

