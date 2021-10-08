https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/08/dc-mayor-muriel-bowser-extends-covid19-restrictions-into-2022-giving-herself-many-more-opportunities-to-violate-her-own-rules/

The District will continue to maintain some of its COVID-19 preventive measures, including retaining sites for isolation and quarantine and programs for medically vulnerable people. Lastly, the city can continue issuing guidance to businesses and city agencies to “aid them in maintaining safe operations.”

This is for your own good, people of Washington D.C. Mayor Bowser’s only looking out for your best interests.

gov’t by permanent emergency decree. So DC is like Cairo but without the history, cool architecture, food, and proximity to other places worth visiting. https://t.co/EefVU2Lksq — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 8, 2021

This will literally never end until everyone decides to ignore the orders. They’re going to use flu season as an excuse to continue mask mandates and other restrictions. https://t.co/b0KL6DxVmf — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) October 8, 2021

It’s not about safety, just money and control at this point pic.twitter.com/CmXSmspvbH — Brooks Boettner (@BrookstheUmp) October 8, 2021

“We know that no one ever seizes power with the intention of relinquishing it. Power is not a means; it is an end.” https://t.co/MYGtX3EuLp — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) October 8, 2021

She’ll never willingly let that order expire. Too much money and power tied to it. https://t.co/FWsk5ac6Ph — Newest SEC member (@Tittlewk93) October 8, 2021

Hey, it’s important for Muriel Bowser to keep imposing restrictions. She needs stuff to violate, after all.

so in the next few days we should expect her to show up at some party without a mask again https://t.co/tT3hcuSxjk — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 8, 2021

‘Masks are for peasants’: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is just openly, gleefully flaunting her hypocrisy now [photo]

