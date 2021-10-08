https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/democrats-are-panicked-about-trump-in-2024/

SOURCE — THE HILL

Democrats are worried about another White House bid by President Trump, something that is appearing increasingly likely on the eve of an Iowa MAGA rally.

Democrats say Trump can’t be taken for granted. While some are confident a new Trump candidacy would bring out a wave of voters to defeat him, others are worried he could return to power.

And that’s enough to bring shudders to most in the party.

“There’s not a strategist or insider that I’m hanging out with who would like to see Donald Trump running again,” said Rachel Bitecofer, a Democrat pollster. “Nobody should think he would be a weak nominee.”

Bitecofer and other Democrats still traumatized by Trump’s surprise win in 2016.

Behind the scenes, Trump, 75, has told associates he is eager to announce another White House bid. But advisers have told him to keep a low profile, preferably until after the midterm elections next years.

Trump’s urgency to announce a new bid, GOP strategists say, has been driven by Biden’s poor polling in recent weeks. Trump frequently sends the media emailed releases touting bad numbers for Biden.

Biden has seen his approval numbers drop following a messy withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, and even Democrats have accused him of mishandling the border and immigration issues.

Independents, who helped catapult Biden into the White House last year, have also soured on him and the gridlock on Capitol Hill, where Democrats control both chambers.

A Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey out last month showed that 58 percent of the GOP voters surveyed would want Trump to be the Republican nominee in 2024, setting up a potential rematch with Biden.

A Des Moines Register Iowa poll out this week showed Trump’s favorable rating hitting a new high, with 53 percent of Iowans approving of him. The survey comes as Trump holds a rally in the Hawkeye State this weekend.

Biden, 78, has told associates that he does plan on running again in 2024. “It’s very real,” one ally said.

But some Democrats who acknowledge his age will be a defining factor in a reelection race suspect he won’t. And they worry about what they see as a weak Democratic bench.

“The scariest thing about the next election is that we’ve seen what Trump can do and I’m not sure we have a candidate who can be competitive,” said one Democrat donor. “I thought Biden was the only one who could take him out in 2020. And if he doesn’t run, a lot of people wonder if Kamala Harris can be effective. So who takes on Trump if not Biden? That’s the issue.”

To make matters worse, the past couple of months “haven’t been good” for Biden, the donor said.

“He’s looked weak, he’s looked defensive,” the fundraiser said. “It’s right where Trump wants him.”

