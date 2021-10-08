https://babylonbee.com/news/democrats-clarify-that-men-are-allowed-to-have-opinion-on-abortion-as-long-as-theyre-for-it/

Democrats Clarify That Men Are Allowed To Have Opinion On Abortion As Long As They’re For It

WASHINGTON, D.C.—In a press conference to protest the Texas abortion ban, Democrat leaders called on men across the country to stand up for the right of women to kill their sons and daughters through all 9 months of pregnancy.

“We’ve always said ‘no uterus, no opinion’, but we need to clarify that,” said Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “If you have no uterus but you are pro-abortion, you’re totally allowed to have an opinion. In fact, if you are a man, and you’re not loudly and forcefully—in a very masculine way—voicing your pro-choice opinion to everyone in support of abortion, you probably hate women.”

The nation’s Democrat men were a little confused, after having been told to shut up for the last 50 years, but were really thankful Democrat women were now allowing them to talk.

“So if we say we’re cool with killing babies will you let us talk sometimes?” said all the Democrat men.

“Yeah, that’s ok now! We need your voice!” said Democrat women.

The men suddenly felt conflicted, having never been allowed to have an opinion before. Sources say when they actually thought about it, they weren’t sure if they were cool with killing their own children.

When they expressed their opinion that they were no longer sure about abortion, Democrat women told them to shut up and sit in the corner again.

“We will only welcome the opinions of men who completely agree with our radical views on baby-killing,” said Pelosi.

Toss your capitalist cookbooks aside, this anti-capitalist cooking show walks you through the grueling experience of cooking… the socialist way.



For more videos, subscribe to our Youtube channel.