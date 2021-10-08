https://www.19fortyfive.com/2021/10/did-a-russian-made-anti-aircraft-missile-hit-an-israeli-f-35-fighter/

Back in 2017, rumors started to grow, some driven by pro-Russian media, that an Israeli F-35 had been hit by a Russian-made S-200 air-defense missile while conducting an airstrike in Syria.

However, Israel quickly dismissed those claims, instead of blaming a collision with birds for the F-35 damage.

“Prior to a routine landing of the F-35 aircraft, two injuries to the fuselage were discovered following a collision with birds,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson said.

“The aircraft made a normal landing at the base and was sent for maintenance treatment as is customary following this type of injury. The plane will be used and will return to flight in the coming days,” he added.

Where’s the Photo?

Southfront.org, a website that covers the Russian military and its intervention in the Syrian Civil War, put forth a different take.

“According to the available information, the Syrian Defense Forces used a S-200 missile against the Israeli warplane,” the site claimed, adding that the S-200, which was designed in the 1960s by the Soviet Union, was the most advanced long-range anti-aircraft system utilized by the Syrian military.

“The incident allegedly took place ‘two weeks ago’ but was publicly reported only on October 16. However, Israeli sources were not able to show a photo of the F-35 warplane after the ‘bird collision,’” it added.

Smriti Chaudhary at the EurAsian Times noted that “Israel Defense Forces claimed that an anti-aircraft missile was launched from Syria towards its aircraft but no hit was confirmed. It didn’t mention which aircraft was used for ‘routine flight’ in Lebanon.”

Israeli newspaper Haaretz also reported that “the army targeted the battery with four bombs and, according to the IDF, the battery was damaged to the extent it was no longer operational. The army said the battery targeted was the same that was fired at Israeli jets last March, prompting Israel to make use of its Arrow anti-missile system for the first time.”

The Syrian military later confirmed the Israeli strikes and noted in a statement that “a number of missiles (were fired) from inside the occupied territories that hit a Syrian army position in the countryside of Damascus” and caused “material damage.” It added that Israeli warplanes violated Syria’s airspace—to which their “air defenses responded and directly hit one of the jets, forcing (the enemy) to retreat.”

Just a Bird Strike?

The Drive claimed that it is unlikely that the IDF would use an F-35 on an operational sortie at the time.

“Although we can’t rule out the possibility that an F-35I was operating over foreign territory, it is unlikely. In fact, we have been down this same road before. Israel has not achieved [at the time] initial operations capability (IOC) with its F-35 fleet as of yet, so sending it into harm’s way on an operational sortie seems like a very odd and reckless choice,” the site said.

“Considering the information at hand, conspiracy theory-like reports of an F-35I taking damage from a Syrian SA-5 seem to be a lame attempt at attacking the F-35’s capabilities, American made air combat technology, and the IAF’s claims of air superiority in the region. And although we cannot rule the possibility out entirely, as Freud would say—sometimes a bird strike is just a bird strike,” it continued.

Ethen Kim Lieser is a Washington state-based Science and Tech Editor who has held posts at Google, The Korea Herald, Lincoln Journal Star, AsianWeek, and Arirang TV. Follow or contact him on LinkedIn.

