https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/director-of-fox-news-decision-desk-who-called-arizona-for-biden-will-return-in-2022-2024/

Fox News Decision Desk Director Arnon Mishkin, who called Arizona for Biden during the 2020 election, will return for the network’s coverage of the 2022 and 2024 elections, according to a new report.

Fox News media correspondent Howard Kurtz reported Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and a senior White House adviser, had called Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch to complain about Mishkin’s call of Arizona.

After the Arizona call he made last November, The Trump campaign issued a statement attacking Mishkin as a “Hillary Clinton-voting, Biden-donating Democrat.” Mishkin was awarded a fellowship at the Institute of Politics at Harvard University’s Kennedy School earlier this year.

