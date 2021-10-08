https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dr-leana-wen-you-cant-travel-to-see-your-family-on-thanksgiving-if-youre-unvaccinated/

Posted by Kane on October 8, 2021 4:18 am

Mao’s Cultural Warrior in USA



‘The U.S. should be more like Canada’

“You can stay Unvaccinated if you want, but you can’t travel to see your family”

Wen is also pushing for twice weekly testing for every American…

Wen wants other cities to follow Los Angeles in requiring Vaccine proof…

