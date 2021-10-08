https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dr-leana-wen-you-cant-travel-to-see-your-family-on-thanksgiving-if-youre-unvaccinated/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Mao’s Cultural Warrior in USA







‘The U.S. should be more like Canada’

“You can stay Unvaccinated if you want, but you can’t travel to see your family”

Wen is also pushing for twice weekly testing for every American…

The Biden admin’s announcement that they will quadruple at-home rapid testing by December is very welcome. We need a moonshot for testing, as we did with vaccines. There should be enough #covid19 tests for every American to get tested twice a week. And testing should be free. pic.twitter.com/M29PD0GjWm — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) October 6, 2021

Wen wants other cities to follow Los Angeles in requiring Vaccine proof…