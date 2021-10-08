https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/10/08/even-cnn-can-see-that-biden-has-a-big-problem-n453965
About The Author
Related Posts
Booksellers Association CEO Apologizes for the 'Violence' of Accidentally Promoting a Conservative Book
July 15, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy