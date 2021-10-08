https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fakery-from-the-biden-white-house/

Flowers in bloom behind Joe. Not likely.

The digital projection window of Biden’s White House set shows flowers in bloom in the Rose Garden. The set was constructed across the street from the actual WH in the Executive Office Building

The digital projection window of Biden’s White House set shows flowers in bloom in the Rose Garden. The set was constructed across the street from the actual WH in the Executive Office Building pic.twitter.com/nBjUaSMhLU — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 6, 2021

The only thing authentic about this White House are the daily catastrophes.