Candy corn hate must STOP!

Although to be honest, this thread from @momofnorank describing a bag of Brachs Turkey Dinner + Apple Pie and Coffee candy corn won’t likely help people like candy corn. In fact, it’s sort of hilariously awful, but in a sort of wonderful and twisted way.

Take a look:

From a nutrition professional y’all.

Listen up.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Keep going.

To be fair, we are seeing a lot of brown and tan … candy really shouldn’t be brown or tan unless chocolate is involved.

*snort*

What the Hell is candied turkey?

You know what? We don’t wanna know.

Hate and sage.

Awful.

It wouldn’t be candy corn without just a faint whisper of eau de artificial flavoring.

Gross.

Annnd we’re dead.

So avoid the green bean ones.

Voodoo dolls with less evil intent.

Yeah, definitely sounds like the green bean is the evil of all evils.

Two gold stars for the Douglas Adams reference.

EL OH EL

Because nothing says Happy Thanksgiving like a bunch of plastic candies that are all sorts of effed up.

Ha!

Loved this – truly, such a great thread to read when so much of what we look at is awful or angry or some other unpleasant feeler.

Huzzah.

***

