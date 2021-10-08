https://www.theblaze.com/news/florida-mother-mass-exodus-public-schools

A Florida mother is making headlines after calling for a “mass exodus” from the public school system, according to a Fox News report.

What are the details?

Quisha King, who works with Moms for Liberty, received a standing ovation for her fiery remarks, which she delivered during a Thursday panel event at the Family Research Council’s annual Pray Vote Stand Summit.

The panel, “Fighting Indoctrination on a National Scale,” saw King admit to a previous obsession with race.

“Right after the 2016 election, I started to pay more attention to politics and God spoke to my heart and told me that my skin color had become an idol in my life,” she said. “And that was life-changing, because it was so true. I saw everything through being black, and that was an offense to God, and I had to examine everything that I was doing.”

King added that she had a rude wake-up call when her daughter came home from her first week of eighth grade and revealed that she was asked “what pronoun she wanted to be identified by.”

“I’m like, ‘ What is going on? This is crazy!’ And so I was like, OK, just pay attention,” she continued. “I emailed the teacher; she never emailed me back. I was like, well, you know, just pay attention to what’s going on.”

King said that she filed away the incident for future reference, but conditions at the school began snowballing after the bizarre kickoff to the new year.

“They were supposed to be discussing books, and the books apparently had some racial themes in them well,” King continued. “[The teacher] never got to the literature of the books or the academic portion. She just started sectioning the kids in the way that she talked to them by their physical characteristics. … ‘Oh, I’m sorry, as an African-American child, how do you feel about this? So as an Asian child, how do you feel about that?’ And so on. And we had a board of education meeting in Florida to ban critical race theory, and I spoke up against it because I knew it was happening, and they were trying to tell us that this was not in schools. And I’m like, no, it is!”

King added that CRT is racist at its core for promoting the message that “America is intrinsically racist.”

“Everything about it is anti-biblical, it is anti-American, and it’s just a flat-out lie,” she insisted. “It’s just not true. You cannot have a country that has been moving towards racial reconciliation literally from its beginnings, if you really really dig into the history, and say that America is intrinsically racist. Those two things just don’t go together.”

King also warned that CRT and its poisonous tendrils have gradually began seeping into aspects of life while remaining largely undetected.

“I don’t think parents realize just how pervasive it is. I know in Duval County, I found critical race theory workshops and events as far back as 2011,” she said. “So I think understanding that they are not kidding, this is not going away, the enemy has no chill and is advancing forward as fast — we can see.”

She concluded by addressing Attorney General Merrick Garland’s recent order authorizing federal officials to work on the local level in order to monitor the “disturbing spike” of what is perceived to be trouble-making parents during heated school board meetings.

“I mean, you’re at home trying to make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for your kids, and the FBI could be knocking at your door because you might have said the wrong thing at a school board meeting,” she said. “These people — they’re serious. They want to silence us and shut us down. I really think at this point, the only thing to do is have a mass exodus from the public school system. That’s it.”

Attendees burst into a lengthy round of applause, which soon turned into a standing ovation.







