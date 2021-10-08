https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/friday-special-airport-paging-spoiler-alert/

Posted by Kane on October 8, 2021 2:07 pm

It would be a shame if ‘Let’s go Brandon’ were to be paged at airports across America.

In case you missed it last weekend…

490+ comments here…

Brick Suit is the genius…

