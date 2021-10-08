https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/friday-special-airport-paging-spoiler-alert/
MI @Brick_Suit IS A RASCAL!!!😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hCwKeEN9hA
— il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) October 8, 2021
It would be a shame if ‘Let’s go Brandon’ were to be paged at airports across America.
In case you missed it last weekend…
“F Joe Biden” chants break out during NASCAR interview. #FJB pic.twitter.com/1iYZel4zFT
— Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 3, 2021
Brick Suit is the genius…