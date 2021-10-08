https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/friday-special-airport-paging-spoiler-alert/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

It would be a shame if ‘Let’s go Brandon’ were to be paged at airports across America.

In case you missed it last weekend…

“F Joe Biden” chants break out during NASCAR interview. #FJB pic.twitter.com/1iYZel4zFT — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 3, 2021

490+ comments here…

Brick Suit is the genius…

Tweets by Brick_Suit