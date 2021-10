https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/friday-special-airport-paging-spoiler-alert/

It would be a shame if ā€˜Letā€™s go Brandonā€™ were to be paged at airports across America.

In case you missed it last weekendā€¦

ā€œF Joe Bidenā€ chants break out during NASCAR interview. #FJB pic.twitter.com/1iYZel4zFT ā€” Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 3, 2021

