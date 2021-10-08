https://hannity.com/media-room/gabbard-bidens-doj-investigating-parents-as-terrorists-is-despicable-and-un-american/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=gabbard-bidens-doj-investigating-parents-as-terrorists-is-despicable-and-un-american

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.24.21

Former Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard called-out the Biden administration Wednesday night, saying the current crisis spiraling out of control along the US-Mexico is a direct result of the President’s policies.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the humanitarian and national security crisis on the southern border is the direct result of your open-border policy. As I said in my 2020 presidential campaign, we can’t have a secure nation if we don’t secure our borders,” posted Gabbard on Twitter.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters raised eyebrows among millions of Americans this week when she blamed Donald Trump for the current border crisis and claimed the situation in Texas is now “worse than slavery.”

“Haitians fleeing violence & the lack of a credible government in Haiti are being treated like animals. U.S. government cowboys on horses used whips on Haitians as they sought refuge. Why are we following the Trump policies? This horrendous treatment of Haitians must STOP NOW,” posted Waters on Twitter.

“What the hell are we doing here?” she told a crowd in Washington, DC. “What we witnessed takes us back hundreds of years. What we witnessed is worse than what we witnessed in slavery. Cowboys whipping black people, Haitians, into the water.”

“All they’re trying to do is escape from violence in their country,” she added.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib made similar remarks Wednesday.

“What we all witnessed in Del Rio, Texas was disgusting not just because of the rogue, out-of-control CBP, but also because the actions were a blatant betrayal of our human rights values,” said Tlaib.

