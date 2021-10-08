https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/gross-madonna-crawls-across-desk-flashes-audience-jimmy-fallons-tonight-show-video/

63-year-old Madonna flashed Jimmy Fallon’s audience Thursday evening during an appearance on the “Tonight Show.”

The aging singer slid across Fallon’s desk before jumping up and flashing the audience.

“Artists are here to disturb the peace,” Madonna said. “And so, I hope that I have disturbed not only your peace this afternoon but people’s peace while they watch the show, but I mean that in the best way.”

“Oh yeah, you get in good trouble,” Fallon said.

“Good trouble,” Madonna said.

“Yeah, you really do,” Fallon said as Madonna jumped up on his desk.

“Oh, no, no, no! Stop it!” Fallon said as he tried to cover Madonna with his suit jacket.

“No one’s going to see anything, my God!” Madonna said flashing her surgically enhanced backside to the audience.

Gross.

VIDEO:

