https://www.theblaze.com/news/denver-theft-ring-sopranos-arrested

A group of 11 men and women ages 21 to 42 in Denver have been arrested and accused of enterprising to commit dozens of thefts and other crimes for the purpose of supporting their drug addictions.

The alleged organized crime ring, which allegedly livestreamed some of their crimes on Facebook, identify themselves as “the Sopranos.” One of the members even has the phrase “styles Soprano” tattooed on his forehead.

In a news release issued Friday, the office of Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced that the group had been charged on a whopping 91 counts for a litany of crimes, including aggravated motor vehicle theft, identity theft, illegal possession of a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

The attorney’s office added that they are “accused of stealing more than $950,000 in motor vehicles, firearms, tools, financial transaction devices, and other items to maintain their lifestyles and support their drug habits,” which included addictions to fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamines.

According to prosecutors, the group would routinely conduct reconnaissance to identify potential vehicle targets and then would work in teams of two to steal the vehicle. One member would “break the driver’s side door lock, then break the ignition lock and start the vehicle using a screwdriver” while “the other team member acted as look-out and get-away driver.”

They also stole credit cards from vehicles to quickly purchase “gift cards, tools, and other property” before the cards were canceled by the owner, authorities said.

The group also allegedly used Facebook and other social media platforms to coordinate criminal activity, elude capture by police, arrange for the sale of allegedly stolen goods, and even brag about their criminal prowess. Sometimes members would even livestream their crimes on Facebook where other members would then offer real-time encouragement.

But it was their cocky use of Facebook that, in part, led to their downfall. According to KCNC-TV, investigators used the Facebook conversations as well as DNA evidence to identify and track the suspects.

Those arrested are listed as follows: Timothy James Boles, 27; Daniel Holman, 42; Richardlee Martin Oritz, 28; Lanea Dawn Rodriquez, 23; Guillermo Jesus Hernandez, 21; Danea Lynn Holman, 39; Daysha Ann Holman, 22; Elisha Monique Marquez, 30; Rachel Christine Montour, 22; Sierra Sandoval, 22; and Ariel Sosa, 21.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

