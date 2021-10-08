https://www.newswars.com/group-of-illegals-found-in-south-texas-after-being-shot-in-mexico/

A group of illegal aliens suffering from gunshot wounds was found along the Rio Grande in South Texas this week, authorities say.

Border Patrol agents discovered five members of a larger pack of 11 migrants had been shot in Mexico prior to illegally entering the U.S. near Hidalgo, TX, just before 1 a.m. on Monday morning

The injured aliens were given emergency medical treatment at the scene and transported to a local hospital.

“This encounter serves as yet another reminder of the dangers migrants face when they place their well-being in the hands of smugglers who are only interested in turning a profit,” Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings said in a statement.

“Smugglers routinely place migrants in dangerous situations where they are at risk of drowning, exposure to the elements and assault.”

Infowars recently reported on the presence of armed cartel thugs menacing Texas National Guard troops at the Rio Grande.

Subsequently, machine gun rounds were fired into the U.S. from Mexico during the early hours of Friday morning, according to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin.

NEW: “Holy sh*t!”

“We witnessed tracer rounds from a suspected cartel machine gun being fired from Mexico into the U.S. early this morning while we were embedded with the TX National Guard in Roma, TX. Soldiers tell us the rounds went above one of their observation posts,” Melugin explained.

Live w/ @BillHemmer and @DanaPerino this morning discussing the suspected cartel machine gun fire we witnessed being shot into the U.S. from Mexico early this morning while we were embedded with TX National Guard soldiers. The tracers went over one of their lookouts. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/f6ES2PAZIt — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 8, 2021

Soldiers told us there have been cartel gunfights in Ciudad Miguel Aleman, the Mexican city across from Roma, TX, frequently in recent days and weeks. The soldiers heard gunfire and explosions two days ago and showed us this video of smoke billowing after the gunfight. pic.twitter.com/yow1pPvJS8 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 8, 2021

The spot we are in is the same spot where cartel gunmen w/ AK 47s were taunting National Guard soldiers the other day. The soldiers tell us the gunmen were racking the slides on their weapons and were yelling in Spanish that they should shoot them. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/CKg9Sfa2Nb — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 8, 2021

Border Patrol agents have been targeted by shooters in Mexico on many occasions so far this year.

